UN relief chief calls Gaza war a ‘betrayal of humanity’

UNITED NATIONS - Israel’s war on Gaza has turned into a “betrayal of humanity”, the Unit­ed Nations’ humanitarian chief has said. In a statement on the eve of the six-month anniversary of the war, Martin Griffiths, the outgoing under-secretary-general for human­itarian affairs and emergency re­lief, called for a “collective determi­nation that there be a reckoning for this betrayal of humanity.”

“Each day, this war claims more ci­vilian victims,” said Griffiths, who will leave his post at the end of June due to health reasons. The destruc­tion wrought across the Gaza Strip by Israel since Oct 7 makes for grim reading – over 33,000 people killed and, according to the World Bank, over one million Palestinians are without homes, close to 90 per cent of health facilities have been dam­aged or wrecked and schools have been destroyed or turned into shel­ters for the newly homeless. “Rarely has there been such global outrage at the toll of the conflict with seemingly so little done to end it and instead so much impunity”, Griffiths said.

He said the grim milestone should not be just a moment of remembrance and mourning, “it must also spur a col­lective determination that there be a reckoning for this betrayal of humani­ty.” It still unclear how much more de­struction and death Gaza will endure before peace settles across the trou­bled enclave, nor what type of soci­ety will emerge from the conflict, but six months after hostilities started UN agencies are already strategizing for the future, however uncertain.

Gaza has witnessed an almost complete destruction of econom­ic activity in all sectors. That the damning analysis of Aya Jaafar, an economist at the UN International Labour Organization (ILO). The ILO estimates that more than 200,000 jobs have been lost in Gaza, some 90 per cent of the pre-conflict work­force. The UN agency further calcu­lates that income losses there have reached $4.1 million per day, which equates to an 80 per cent decrease in the enclave GDP (the amount of money earned from the sale of all goods and services). This includes Palestinians who received salaries for work carried out in Israel but who are now unemployed in Gaza. Construction has typically been one of the most important industries in Gaza, but according to the ILO, activ­ity in the sector is down some 96 per cent. Other key productive areas, in­cluding agriculture and the indus­trial and services sector, have also all but ceased. The few businesses that are still operating are general­ly small-scale local enterprises, in­cluding bakeries, other food-related businesses and some pharmacies.