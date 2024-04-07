Weather to remain dry in KP

PESHAWAR - Weather likely to remain dry in most districts of the province, Mete­orological Department said here on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, the low­est temperature in Kalam was re­corded as minus 2 degrees Celsius and Chitral, Dir and Malam Jabba re­corded 5 degrees Celsius, Darosh 6 degrees Celsius and Saidu Sharif 11 degrees Celsius, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

Peshawar recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, the official said.