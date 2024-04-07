Zero-tolerance policy being followed against profiteers, hoarders: DC Multan

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that zero tol­erance policy was being followed against profiteers and hoarders to ensure availability of commodi­ties on controlled rates to masses.

During his visit to veg­etable market here on Saturday, the deputy com­missioner said that district administration tightening noose around the profi­teers and strict action was being taken against profi­teers and hoarders.

He said that prices of the vegetables were being monitored strictly and auc­tion process was also being supervised on daily basis.

He said that the shop­keepers involved in selling commodities on high rates were not only being fined but legal action was also being taken against them.

The DC maintained that price control magistrates have been allotted police stations to discourage profiteering. He said that district officers have also been directed to ensure inspection of markets on daily basis. Assistant Com­missioner City Seemal Mushtaq gave briefing to the deputy commissioner regarding arrangements to prevent profiteering.

FIVE SUI GAS CONNEC­TIONS DISCONNECTED, SIX FINED

Special Task Force of Sui Gas department Multan disconnected five connec­tions over pilfering and imposed fine on six others over irregularities on Sat­urday. In line with special directives of the Regional Manager Sui Gas, Hus­sain Zaffar, the task force launched a crackdown against sui gas consumers involved in pilferage and other illegal activities.

The team identified elev­en connections involved in illegal practices including gas pilferage, using domes­tic connections for com­mercial purposes and ille­gally sharing connections.

The task force discon­nected five connections and also sent cases to the billing section for imposi­tion of fine.

The team also removed rubber pipes installed on the supply line for illegally sharing connections with others. A fine of Rs 50,000 was also recovered by the team during the crack­down.

The Regional Manager Sui Gas, Hussain Zaffar has directed teams to continue crackdown against pilfer­ers and ordered task force to follow zero tolerance policy against violators.