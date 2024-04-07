Zero-tolerance policy being followed against profiteers, hoarders: DC Multan

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that zero tolerance policy was being followed against profiteers and hoarders to ensure availability of commodities on controlled rates to masses.
During his visit to vegetable market here on Saturday, the deputy commissioner said that district administration tightening noose around the profiteers and strict action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders.
He said that prices of the vegetables were being monitored strictly and auction process was also being supervised on daily basis.
He said that the shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high rates were not only being fined but legal action was also being taken against them.
The DC maintained that price control magistrates have been allotted police stations to discourage profiteering. He said that district officers have also been directed to ensure inspection of markets on daily basis. Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq gave briefing to the deputy commissioner regarding arrangements to prevent profiteering.
FIVE SUI GAS CONNECTIONS DISCONNECTED, SIX FINED
Special Task Force of Sui Gas department Multan disconnected five connections over pilfering and imposed fine on six others over irregularities on Saturday. In line with special directives of the Regional Manager Sui Gas, Hussain Zaffar, the task force launched a crackdown against sui gas consumers involved in pilferage and other illegal activities.
The team identified eleven connections involved in illegal practices including gas pilferage, using domestic connections for commercial purposes and illegally sharing connections.
The task force disconnected five connections and also sent cases to the billing section for imposition of fine.
The team also removed rubber pipes installed on the supply line for illegally sharing connections with others. A fine of Rs 50,000 was also recovered by the team during the crackdown.
The Regional Manager Sui Gas, Hussain Zaffar has directed teams to continue crackdown against pilferers and ordered task force to follow zero tolerance policy against violators.