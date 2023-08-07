21 injured, buildings collapse as 5.4 quake hits east China

BEIJING-A shallow 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern China in the early hours of Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, with state media reporting at least 21 people injured and dozens of buildings collapsed.

Videos on social media showed shaking light fixtures, trembling ground and people evacuating their buildings, with one clip showing people walking past bricks scattered on the ground. The quake, which struck at 2:33 am (1833 GMT Saturday), hit 26 kilometres (16 miles) south of the city of Dezhou in Shandong province, at a depth of 10 kilometres, USGS said.

“The tremor was so strong... during the earthquake my head was shaking on the pillow, I thought I was having a nightmare,” one person posted on social media platform Weibo from Shandong’s neighbouring Hebei province. USGS’s PAGER system, which provides preliminary assessments on the impact of earthquakes, issued a red alert -- estimating extensive damage and some casualties were probable based on previous quake data. Citing Shandong authorities, state broadcaster CCTV said there were at least “21 injured” and 126 houses or buildings had “collapsed” from the earthquake, which was followed by 52 aftershocks.