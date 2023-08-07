Monday, August 07, 2023
65th martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Shaheed (NH) being observed today

Web Desk
9:20 AM | August 07, 2023
National

The 65th martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed today.

Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed was born in Hoshiarpur city of the East Punjab, on 22nd July in 1914.

In August 1958, he was assigned to launch an offensive against Indian forces in the area of Lakshmipur.

Major Tufail Muhammad faced heavy resistance from enemy but carried on with his mission and embraced martyrdom on this day in 1958. 

He was awarded Pakistan's highest military award Nishan-e-Haider for his courage and bravery.

