Monday, August 07, 2023
Attacks on Quran continue in Denmark

9:29 AM | August 07, 2023
International

Attacks on the Muslim holy book continued in Denmark, as an Iranian-born Danish woman desecrated a copy of the Quran in the capital Copenhagen.

Firoozeh Bazrafkan shredded a copy of the Quran in front of the Iranian Embassy on Saturday. 

Wearing a t-shirt, reading: "Woman," "Life," "Freedom," she shared footage of the desecration of the Quran, defining her provocative act as "an art performance."

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning or desecration, or attempts by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.

