Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conferred awards upon the prominent Chinese companies for their valuable services in fostering China Pakistan Economic Corridor and other development projects in Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister said Chinese investment changed the entire economic landscape of Pakistan. He said the Chinese companies made more than thirty billion dollars investment in different development projects in Pakistan, which is highly commendable.

He said it is a moment of great pleasure for him to meet Chinese companies' representatives, who contributed immensely towards Pakistan's industrial promotion in various walks of life.

The Prime Minister said the cooperation extended by the Chinese companies not only led to providing job opportunities to and industrial production, but also further strengthened brotherly economic ties with China.

He said the Chinese companies, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, transformed our economic landscape.

The Prime Minister said we are entering the second phase of CPEC, with focus on which green corridor, innovation, IT corridor, agriculture and Special Economic Zones. He also lauded the Chinese companies role and their hard work in the development of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the government of Pakistan recently launched a great initiative of establishing SIFC, under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir for the cause of Pakistan. He said SIFC will safeguard the entire CPEC mechanism and will be a propeller of Pakistan's industrial-agri progress.

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his gratitude to Chinese Charge d' Affaires for her personal commitment not only for CPEC, but for China Pakistan friendship.

In her speech, Chinese Charge d' Affaires in Pakistan, Ms Pang Chunxue said we are fully convinced that after ten years' successful cooperation of CPEC, China and Pakistan will continue to move forward side by side to meet risks and challenges, jointly promote the high quality development of CPEC and China Pakistan community with a shared future.