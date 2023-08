LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ex­pressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of four indi­viduals during a well-digging incident near Gujar Khan. He promptly requested a detailed report of the inci­dent from the Commissioner Rawalpindi and ordered a thorough investigation to un­derstand the circumstances that led to the unfortunate event. Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi also conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and con­dolences to the grieving fam­ilies of the deceased.