COAS asks Afghanistan govt to help prevent cross-border terrorism

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Monday underscored the need for unity among army, security agencies and the people of Pakistan.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Gen Munir met tribal elders (at a jirga) from the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as people from other callings.

He stated that "those who seek to disrupt peace are not part of us." The army, he highlighted, was a force of martyrs, guided by faith, righteousness, and jihad for the sake of Allah. Pakistan, he asserted, was the second state established on the principles of Medina.

Gen Munir expressed confidence that no power in the world could harm Pakistan. He said any negotiations would be strictly conducted with the interim government and not with any particular group. Islam, he emphasised, was a religion of peace and security, and those who wrongfully linked it with terrorism must be held accountable.

Addressing the concerns of Afghan refugees, the army chief remarked that they must follow the laws of Pakistan. He also urged the Afghan government to take action against outlawed organisations and prevent cross-border terrorism.

Gen Munir asked which version of Sharia these extremist groups aim to impose, as the sovereignty of Pakistan lies only with Allah, as noted in the constitution. He reaffirmed his dedication to fighting terrorism, declaring that he and the brave army soldiers would persevere until the last drop of blood.

He urged terrorists to yield to the state as their only option. The goal of the Pakistan Army was to achieve martyrdom or victory in line with their slogan, he said.