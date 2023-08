SARGODHA - Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran held a meeting with sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) at his office, here on Sunday. He reviewed progress on serious criminal cases, arrest of wanted sus­pects and fugitives and re­covery of stolen properties. The recovered valuables were handed over to the owners and orders were is­sued for investigating cases on merit.