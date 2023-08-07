E-service centre to facilitate dwellers

QUETTA - The Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has prioritised public welfare projects for providing facilities to the people and improves service delivery in the province.
The present government has taken historical steps and launched several development projects for the well being of people of province, a handout issued here on Sunday said.
According to the vision of Chief Minister, an e-service center in Quetta has been officially functional under the Science and Information Technology Department to provide services to the citizens under a one-window operation. The establishment of that facilitation centre in Quetta will reduce the burden on the district government while ensuring prompt service delivery for citizens. The aim is to streamline the work of different departments through a one-window operation for citizens. In the first phase of the project, the services of four departments would be provided at the e-facilitation centre to improve public services.