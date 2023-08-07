Monday, August 07, 2023
E-service centre to facilitate dwellers

Our Staff Reporter
August 07, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  The Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has prioritised public welfare projects for provid­ing facilities to the people and improves service deliv­ery in the province.

The present government has taken historical steps and launched several development projects for the well being of people of province, a handout issued here on Sunday said.

According to the vision of Chief Minister, an e-service center in Quetta has been of­ficially functional under the Science and Information Tech­nology Department to provide services to the citizens under a one-window operation. The establishment of that facilita­tion centre in Quetta will re­duce the burden on the district government while ensuring prompt service delivery for cit­izens. The aim is to streamline the work of different depart­ments through a one-window operation for citizens. In the first phase of the project, the services of four departments would be provided at the e-facilitation centre to improve public services.

Our Staff Reporter

