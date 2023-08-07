ECP decides to remove PTI chief from party leadership

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday decided to remove the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief from his position.

According to sources, the meeting of the Election Commission on the current political situation concluded, giving the nod to prompt the process of removing the PTI chairman from his party leadership.

The meeting discussed the situation that emerged after the new population census and also deliberated on whether or not to establish new constituencies for the general elections.

According to sources, the ECP consulted on how much delay would occur in the general elections due to the new population census.

The legal team briefed the commission on this issue.