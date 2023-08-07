Education, health, and infrastructure are the foundational pillars of any successful nation. Throughout history, we have witnessed nations that invested heavily in these critical fields thrive, leaving the world in awe of their progress. Two remarkable examples that come to mind are South Korea and Rwanda.

South Korea faced immense devastation during the Korean War in the 1950s. Despite these significant challenges, the nation emerged as a global leader in cutting-edge technology and a thriving economy. This remarkable transformation was made possible through a strong emphasis on education and healthcare. By raising educational standards and fostering a healthy population, South Korea’s industrial growth soared to new heights.

Rwanda, too, stands as a shining example of resilience and progress. Rebuilding after the devastating genocide of 1994, Rwanda made strategic investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The result was impressive economic growth, reduced poverty rates, and remarkable improvements in education and health outcomes.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has been grappling with numerous crises since its inception. Issues like illiteracy, economic depressions, terrorism, unemployment, and poor industrial growth are rooted in political instability and a non-serious attitude towards crucial human development indicators.

Currently, Pakistan’s digital literacy rate hovers around 20–25%, a stark reminder of the authorities’ negligence towards the education sector. As we venture into a decade characterised by artificial intelligence, digital literacy becomes increasingly vital for progress and development.

By addressing these issues, and investing heavily in education, health, and infrastructure, Pakistan can pave the way for transformative change. The fate of a nation can shift from that of a developing country to that of a developed nation.

The success stories of nations like South Korea and Rwanda demonstrate the tremendous potential unlocked through strategic investments in education, health, and infrastructure. Let us learn from these examples and work together to build a thriving Pakistan where every citizen can access quality education, healthcare, and robust infrastructure. Only through collective efforts can we propel our nation towards prosperity and a brighter future for all.

JAVERIYA MAHAR,

Hyderabad.