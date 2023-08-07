Ex-MPA Prince Ahmad Ali joins race for caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan

QUETTA - Former Member of the Provin­cial Assembly (MPA) Prince Ah­mad Ali has thrown his hat into the ring for the highly contest­ed position of caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan.

According to sources, several members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have been actively lobbying to secure the candidacy of Prince Ahmad Ali for the caretaker CM position.

They have engaged in discus­sions with the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Prince Ahmad Ali, who previously served as an elected member of the Balo­chistan Assembly from Hub Lasbela after the 2013 elec­tions, brings with him experi­ence and familiarity with the region’s political dynamics.

On the other hand, the Jami­at Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has nominated former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Usman Badini as its candidate for the caretaker Chief Minis­ter position. J

However, the race is far from one-sided, as other potential candidates have emerged from different political factions. Sena­tor Kahda Babar, Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s nephew Asad Mengal, and Naseer Soomro, the nephew of Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, are also being considered as possible contenders for the caretaker Chief Minister role.