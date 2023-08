DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has im­posed Section 144 in Dera Ismail Khan with imme­diate effect to ensure a peaceful environment in the district. According to a notification issued here by the DC office, a ban has been imposed on the un­lawful assembly of five or more persons in public places initially for three days. The order aimed at ensuring public safety by preventing breach of the peace would come into force immediately and re­main enforced till August 9.