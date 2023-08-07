FDA seals three illegals colonies

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Develop­ment Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures in differ­ent parts of Faisalabad. A spokesperson for the FDA said here on Sunday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of various housing schemes and found three colonies including New Lyallpur City Chak No 225-RB, SS Avenue in Chak No 215-RB and She­hbaz Nagar in Chak No 7-JB illegal as these schemes were developed without permission and without completing codal require­ments. Hence, Enforcement Team, headed by Estate Of­ficer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, de­molished structure of these illicit housing colonies and sealed their premises in­cluding sales offices. The developers of these colo­nies were also warned to complete all legal require­ments before sale of any plots in these schemes oth­erwise they would have to face the music. The FDA also appealed to the public to avoid from purchasing plots in illegal housing colonies as no utility service would be provided to the residents of such colonies until and unless these were legalized, spokesman added.