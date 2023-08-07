Monday, August 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FISU World University Games: Pak athletes fly back home with cherished memories  

APP
August 07, 2023
Sports

CHENGDU - Despite not achieving desired outcomes in the ongoing World University Games in Chengdu, Pakistani women athletes on Sunday flew back home with some cherished memories. Higher Education Commission had fielded five women athletes in the Games that included Amtul Rehman, Uzma Azam, Manisha Ali, Maliha Ali and Fizza. Amtul Rehman participated in long jump and triple jump events of the Games, Uzma Azam took part in the hammer throw event, twin sisters Manisha and Maliha competed in taekwondo event while Fizza contested in the wushu event. However none of them made it to the next round of the event in their respective disciplines. But according to manager-cum-coach of the team Sumera Sattar, the participation in the Games itself is memorable. “The participation in the event was an opportunity for the athletes to gain international exposure. They have also experienced different cultures and forge friendships with athletes from diverse backgrounds,” Sumera told APP before flying back to the country with athletes. 

Royal family’s fresh blow to Prince Harry could cause unexpected damage

Tags:

APP

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1691308004.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023