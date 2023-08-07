Govt withdraws Pemra amendment bill: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday announced withdrawing Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Amendment Bill 2023.

Talking to media in Islamabad, the federal minister said the process of consultation over Pemra Amendment Bill 2023 continued for one year and all the concerned stockholders of media organisations including CPNE and APNS, Pakistan Broadcasters Association remained part of the consultations.

The minister said the Senate has proposed several amendments for improvement of the Pemra Amendment Bill 2023 which will be included in the Bill.

Marriyum said the definition of Misinformation and Disinformation has been included in the Article 19 of the Pemra Amendment Bill 2023.

She said Pemra Amendment Bill 2023 has been designed for the protection of rights of journalists' community.

Marriyum said the government had approved the Health Insurance Cards programme for the media workers. She said that journalist community had rendered great sacrifices for freedom of expression and government respected their opinion.