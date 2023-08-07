Monday, August 07, 2023
Hazara Express accident; down track restored after 18 hours

Hazara Express accident; down track restored after 18 hours
Web Desk
9:22 AM | August 07, 2023
The down track of Pakistan Railways, which was closed due to the accident of Hazara Express at Sirhari near Nawabshah, was restored after about 18 hours.

10 bogies of the Hazara Express train were removed from the track after hectic efforts of 13 hours by the local authorities. After the restoration of down track, the trains stopped at various stations, left for Karachi.

According to the railway officials, the Karachi-bound Green Line train was dispatched to Karachi. The Green Line Express train had to stop at Nawabshah station after the Hazara Express accident.

Apart from this, Hazara Express from Havelian to Karachi also started moving towards its destination.

It should be noted that the vans of Havelian-bound Hazara Express which started its journey from Karachi derailed at Sarhari near Nawabshah yesterday (Sunday), as a result of which at least 37 people were killed and more than 70 injured.

After the accident, the Pakistan Army, Rangers, rescue teams, police and local people took part in the rescue operation.

Web Desk

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1691384827.jpg

