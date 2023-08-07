Monday, August 07, 2023
Imran arrest Pakistan’s internal matter: US

Monitoring Desk
August 07, 2023
WASHINGTON   -   The United States has declared that the cases against Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other politicians are Paki­stan's internal matters.

"The cases against Imran Khan and other politicians in Pakistan are an internal matter," the State Depart­ment said while reacting to the ar­rest of Imran Khan yes­terday. “We call for the respect of democrat­ic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan, as we do around the world,” the Department said, which has time and again also termed Khan’s claims of the US ousting his gov­ernment as baseless. Any­one convicted of a crimi­nal offence is disqualified from contesting elections in Pakistan, and parlia­ment is likely to be dis­solved in coming days be­fore it completes its term.

