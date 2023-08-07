Imran arrest Pakistan’s internal matter: US

WASHINGTON - The United States has declared that the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other politicians are Pakistan's internal matters.
"The cases against Imran Khan and other politicians in Pakistan are an internal matter," the State Department said while reacting to the arrest of Imran Khan yesterday. “We call for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan, as we do around the world,” the Department said, which has time and again also termed Khan’s claims of the US ousting his government as baseless. Anyone convicted of a criminal offence is disqualified from contesting elections in Pakistan, and parliament is likely to be dissolved in coming days before it completes its term.