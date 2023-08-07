Imran kept in barrack 2 in Attok jail

ATTOCK - Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, who was arrested after the court jailed him for three years in the Toshakhana case, was shifted to Attock Jail amid tight security.

According to sources, he has been allotted room No 1 in barrack No 2.

Before shifting the PTI chief to his cell, the medical board headed by Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospi­tal Attock Dr Jawad Ela­hi examined and de­clared him medically fit. As per the sources, Imran Khan looked depressed and gloomy. According to them, Imran asked for an air-conditioned room but the jail authorities replied in negative and told him that no such facility was available in this jail. How­ever, the room allotted to Imran Khan has a ceiling fan, a bed and an attached bathroom. All the three link roads leading to the District Jail Attock have been blocked for gener­al public and traffic caus­ing inconvenience for the local residents. The police and Elite Force have been deployed to ensure secu­rity in the surroundings of the jail as the area has been declared high secu­rity zone by the law en­forcement agencies. For the first time in the histo­ry of Pakistan, any former prime minister has been shifted to this jail. The po­lice are also not allowing media for any type of cov­erage. A journalist who was making video of the jail surrounding was ar­rested, however, was lat­er released. The law and order situation is un­der control. According to the sources, Imran Khan is being provided meal, breakfast and other facili­ties as per the jail manual. The sources also revealed that Imran Khan was not given access to his lawyer on Sunday. However, the lawyer was asked to come on Monday. District Com­missioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has imposed sec­tion 144 in the district till further orders. Built in 1905 on 67 acres to ac­commodate 450 prison­ers, the Attock District Jail is about 73 kilometers off the federal capital.