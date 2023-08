LAHORE - An infant, Taiba, daughter of Muhammad Sajid, died and five persons were in­jured in a roof collapse inci­dent at Gohawa Tibba, DHA Phase-8, here on Sunday. Police said that people were sitting in their broken house when the roof consisting of TR collapsed. As a result, all persons were buried under debris. On receiving information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The rescuers pulled the injured persons from the debris and shifted them to a hospital.