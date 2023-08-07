Monday, August 07, 2023
Jamie Foxx apologises and deletes Instagram post  

News Desk
August 07, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES - Actor Jamie Foxx has apologised for an Instagram post that was accused of being antisemitic. Foxx, 55, has deleted the post, which read: “They killed this dude name Jesus... what do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove”. Some social media users said Foxx’s post echoed an antisemitic belief that Jewish people were collectively responsible for Jesus Christ’s death. The Roman Catholic Church officially repudiated the idea in 1965. On Saturday, Foxx addressed the criticism in a new Instagram post which said: “I want to apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post.  “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more,” the Ray star said in an Instagram post. Jennifer Aniston also faced criticism after she appeared to “like” Foxx’s original post before it was deleted. The Friends actor then released a statement on Instagram, saying she did not support any form of antisemitism.

