Monday, August 07, 2023
Justice Raza Ali Khan takes oath as acting CJ of AJK

August 07, 2023
MIRPUR AJK   -    Justice Raza Ali Khan on Sunday takes oath as Acting Chief Justice (CJ) of the Supreme Court (SC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry admin­istered the oath of office to Justice Raza Ali Khan as Act­ing CJ of the apex Court of the AJK State at a ceremony held at the President’s House in the State metropolis. The swearing-in ceremony was attended among others by Chief Justice High Court, Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, Justice Sardar Liaquat Shaheen, Justice Mian Arif Hussain, Justice Syed Shahid Bahar, Justice Sardar Mu­hammad Ejaz, Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, Chief Elec­tion Commissioner Abdul Rashid Salharia, Raja Tariq Javed Chairman Service Tri­bunal, Mushtaq Ahmed Tahir, Member Service Tribunal, Chaudhry Muhammad Mu­nir Judge Election Tribunal, Raja Rashid Naseem Chair­man Environmental Tri­bunal, Farooq Muhammad District and Sessions Judge Muzaffarabad and others. Honorable judges of the Su­preme Court and High Court of AJ&K, members of the AJK Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association, High Court Bar Association, Central Bar Association and lawyers were present on the occa­sion. Earlier, Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Af­fairs read out the notification of the Acting Chief Justice.

