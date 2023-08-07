Monday, August 07, 2023
KP CM grieved over train incident in Nawabshah

APP
August 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   In wake of the tragic Nawabshah train accident, Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief for the loss of lives.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the deceased victims. Amidst this time of immense grief, Chief Minister Azam Khan offered prayers and patience to the mourning families of those who lost their lives. He also expressed his sincere wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured victims, hoping for their swift healing and well-being.

Asserting his solidarity with the affected families, Azam Khan stands as an equal partner in their sorrow.

APP

