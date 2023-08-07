Monday, August 07, 2023
Kundi inaugurates BISP tehsil office in Paniala

August 07, 2023
Dera ismail khan   -  Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday inaugurated Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Tehsil office in Paniala.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Kundi said the establishment of the BISP office in Paniala was the beginning of the first government office in this tehsil.

Paniala was given the status of tehsil several years ago, but till date no tehsil level office of any provincial department has been established here, he astonished.

He said today a promise made with the people of Paniala has been fulfilled as a fully equipped office has been inaugurated here.

He said that 28,000 deserving people were benefiting in Paharpur tehsil including women from Paniala. Now, the women of this area would have the facility at their door step, he said and vowed that a nutrition office would also be established here.

Kundi said that he had written a letter for establishment of NADRA and passport offices in Paniala.

