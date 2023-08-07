LDA demolishes illegal constructions

LAHORE - On the directions of Com­missioner Lahore and Direc­tor General (DG) Lahore De­velopment Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, various teams conducted operations against illegal constructions and com­mercialisation in different commercial and residen­tial areas of the provincial metropolis. The operations were carried out in Jahan­zeb Block, Neelam Block, of Allama Iqbal Town includ­ing Multan Road, Bund Road and Sabzazar area here, LDA sources told. The operation was supervised by Director Town Planning-II Asad Za­man Dogar. Illegal construc­tions on plot No 27 in Jahan­zeb Block were demolished. Moreover, properties built in violation of laws were par­tially demolished at Plot No. 387 in Jahanzeb Block, Alla­ma Iqbal Town. Plot No. 689 Neelam Block, Allama Iqbal Town was partially demol­ished. Earlier, on Thursday the Lahore Development Au­thority had carried out oper­ation against illegal construc­tions and commercialization in different parts of Lahore.