Monday, August 07, 2023
Low flood level at Kotri barrage’s upstream reaches 229,143 cusecs

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The water level at the Kotri Barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus river before the Arabian sea, has been constantly rising with a low flood of 229,143 cusecs recorded on Sunday in the barrage’s upstream. According to the irrigation authorities, the water level increased by 5430 cusecs in a span of 12 hours. The authorities were releasing 189,238 cusecs downstream while 39,905 cusecs water was being discharged in the barrage’s 4 canals including KB Feeder, Phuleli, Pinyari and Akram canals.

