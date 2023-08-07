Monday, August 07, 2023
Member Election Commission visits polling stations

August 07, 2023
Peshawar   -  Member Election Commission Justice (Retd) Ikramullah Khan here Sunday visited various polling stations and talked to the voters.

He was accompanied by the Provincial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shamshad Khan and other officials.

The Member Election Commission inquired about the arrangements and turnout from the polling staff. He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements at polling stations.

“Men as well as women are not interested in the electoral process. A total of 68 votes have been cast so far out of 1700 voters in the polling station Government Girls Secondary School Mathura,” he informed.

SSP Operations reviews security arrangements:

SSP Operations Haroon-ul-Rashid Khan has visited various polling stations to review the security arrangements for the by-elections of Tehsil Mathura of Warsak division.

He was accompanied by SP Work Division Arshad Khan.

During the visit, SSP Operations reviewed all the security arrangements and also interacted with the jawans on duty, and issued special instructions. He also met the polling staff.

“Peaceful conduct of by-elections in Mathura tehsil of Warsak division is being ensured,” Haroon- ul-Rashid Khan said.

“Fool-proof security arrangements have been made for the by-elections of Tehsil Mathura of Warsak division,” SSP Operations told media men during his visit.

He said, “Capital City Police (CCPO) Peshawar has created a special security plan for fool-proof security arrangements.”

“Under the security plan, around 4000 police officers, officials as well as ladies police are serving for foolproof security,” he informed.

“Special responsibilities have been assigned to Quick Response Commandos (QRCs) to deal with any emergency situation,” SSP Operations said.

