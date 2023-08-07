Minister announces to withdraw PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023

Following the protest of journalists, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday announced to take back the PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023.

The minister made the announcement during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information.

Speaking in the meeting, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government wanted to abolish the ‘black laws’ of PEMRA and added she respects the reservations raised by the journalists’ community on the few sections of the bill.



The minister said PML-N respects the right of expression and no compromise will be made on the freedom of expression and constitutional rights of the masses.

Ms. Aurangzeb said the bill was prepared with consultation of the stakeholders while being in opposition.

The bill

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb moved amendments in the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which were passed by the National Assembly.

An amendment in clause 2 proposes to ensure “fair, transparent and independent rating to the broadcasters for their TV channels.”

Through an amendment in Section 4, a new sub-section was added after sub-section (3) that proposes “the Authority by registering rating companies shall ensure that fair, transparent, and independent forums shall issue rating to the licensees’’.

The minister suggested substituting clause 8 of the bill as reporting by the standing committee by following. “8. Amendment of Section 20, Ordinance XIII of 2002.- In the said Ordinance in Section 20 “ (a) in clause (e), the expression “and such content will be in addition to preamble and the licensee will also submit an annual compliance report to the is effect or as and when required by the Authority;” shall be added.