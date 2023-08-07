Monday, August 07, 2023
Mother demands recovery of maid daughter missing from workplace

Agencies
August 07, 2023
Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -  A mother of a 13-year-old maid who went missing for the last five months appealed to the authorities concerned to trace her lost daughter.

Rehamat Ullah Bibi, a resi­dent of Majhipur (Dunyapur) held a press conference, stat­ing that her daughter namely Ayesha was an alleged work­er at the residence of Shiekh Saud, a resident of Wapda Town. She claimed that her daughter had gone missing for the last five months. 

She complained about the non-cooperation of Bahaud­din Zakariya Police Station in recovering her daughter. 

Bibi appealed to Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to take notice of the in­cident by ensuring the recov­ery of her daughter.

47 POWER PILFERERS NABBED IN SINGLE DAY

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 47 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO offi­cial said on Sunday.

Royal family’s fresh blow to Prince Harry could cause unexpected damage

MEPCO teams accompany­ing task forces raided differ­ent places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 81,800 elec­tricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.7 mil­lion fine was imposed while cases were got registered against two power pilfer­ers over Involvement in the body of meters, direct sup­ply, Installing loops in me­ters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash.

Agencies

