Mother demands recovery of maid daughter missing from workplace

MULTAN - A mother of a 13-year-old maid who went missing for the last five months appealed to the authorities concerned to trace her lost daughter.
Rehamat Ullah Bibi, a resident of Majhipur (Dunyapur) held a press conference, stating that her daughter namely Ayesha was an alleged worker at the residence of Shiekh Saud, a resident of Wapda Town. She claimed that her daughter had gone missing for the last five months.
She complained about the non-cooperation of Bahauddin Zakariya Police Station in recovering her daughter.
Bibi appealed to Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to take notice of the incident by ensuring the recovery of her daughter.
47 POWER PILFERERS NABBED IN SINGLE DAY
Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 47 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.
MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 81,800 electricity units.
A sum of over Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against two power pilferers over Involvement in the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash.