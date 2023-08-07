MQM proposes the name of Kamran Tessori for caretaker PM

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement suggested the name of the Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori, for the caretaker Prime Minister (PM).

The MQM delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddique met the PM, Shehbaz Sharif, in Islamabad on Monday.

The PM himself welcomed the delegation comprising Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar and Syed Aminul Haq.

Sources said that during the meeting which lasted for 20-25 minutes, both sides talked about the current scenario and the caretaker government setup as well.

The delegation thanked the PM for removing their apprehensions and making their suggestions part of the census.

The PM also assured the delegation that K-Electric issues would be resolved.

During meeting the PM approved funds for Haiderabad University.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Saddiq and Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir were also present in the meeting.