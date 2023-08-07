Monday, August 07, 2023
NA Speaker condoles death of journalist’s father

Our Staff Reporter
August 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf visited the residence of The Nation’s senior journalist Shafqat Ali in Bewal, to offer condolences on the passing of his father.

Accompanied by a delegation of dignitaries including Pakistan People’s Party Azam Jammu Kashmir President Chaudhry Yasin and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt, the Speaker arrived at Shafqat Ali’s residence, which was filled with family members, friends, and well-wishers.

The Speaker, also a former prime minister, expressed his deep condolences to Shafqat Ali and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

During the visit, the Speaker shared fond memories and stories of Shafqat Ali’s father, highlighting the valuable contributions he made to the community and the nation.

The Speaker said that the loss of a loved one is a painful and challenging experience for any family.

Our Staff Reporter

