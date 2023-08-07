Monday, August 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Nacta to initiate reforms in provincial counter-terrorism institutions

Nacta to initiate reforms in provincial counter-terrorism institutions
Web Desk
8:21 PM | August 07, 2023
National

A meeting of National Counter Terrorism Authority's (Nacta) board of governors was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

It was decided to initiate reforms in the provincial counter-terrorism institutions to play a more productive role for the maintenance of peace in the country.

According to DG Nacta, the process of recruitment of professional staff, data scientists, technical officers, analysts and experts in Nacta has been completed and consultants have also been hired for the enhancement of anti-terrorism capacity and application of communication.

A national narrative was created based on the agreed documents signed by the scholars and Nacta will act as the first force to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan.

In the meeting, it was decided that through comprehensive policies, security institutions will completely eradicate terrorism and extremism from Pakistan.

Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir, federal secretary interior, secretary law, secretary defence and secretary finance also participated in the meeting.

Domestication of avocado set to boost production in Pakistan

Provincial IGs and home secretaries along with senior officers of DG IB, DG FIA and other sensitive institutions attended the meeting.

Tags:

Web Desk

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1691384827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023