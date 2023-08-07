Nacta to initiate reforms in provincial counter-terrorism institutions

A meeting of National Counter Terrorism Authority's (Nacta) board of governors was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

It was decided to initiate reforms in the provincial counter-terrorism institutions to play a more productive role for the maintenance of peace in the country.

According to DG Nacta, the process of recruitment of professional staff, data scientists, technical officers, analysts and experts in Nacta has been completed and consultants have also been hired for the enhancement of anti-terrorism capacity and application of communication.

A national narrative was created based on the agreed documents signed by the scholars and Nacta will act as the first force to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan.

In the meeting, it was decided that through comprehensive policies, security institutions will completely eradicate terrorism and extremism from Pakistan.

Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir, federal secretary interior, secretary law, secretary defence and secretary finance also participated in the meeting.

Provincial IGs and home secretaries along with senior officers of DG IB, DG FIA and other sensitive institutions attended the meeting.