Nine die in accidents in Punjab, says Rescue 1122

LAHORE - The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1097 Road Traf­fic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 09 people died, whereas 1164 were injured. Out of these, 591 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 573 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the bur­den of Hospitals. The majority (72%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effec­tive enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traf­fic crashes. Furthermore, the analysis showed that 564 drivers, 44 under­age drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 473 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 252 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 253 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Multan with 70 RTCs and 74 victims. The details fur­ther reveal that 1164 victims were af­fected by road traffic crashes including 959 males & 214 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 252 were under 18 years of age, 639 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 330 victims were reported above 40 years of age.