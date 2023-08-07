NT Strike down Shaheens to lift Top End T20 Series trophy

LAHORE-Jack Wood’s unbeaten century led Northern Territory Strike to a 46-run win over Pakistan Shaheens in the final of the Top End T20 Series at the DXC Arena on Sunday afternoon.

According to information received here, NT Strike, opting to bat first, scored a mammoth 185 for four in 20 overs. Right-handed Jack Wood led the charge and scored an unbeaten 101 off 59 balls, which included eight fours and five sixes. He was supported by Jason Sangha, who hammered 33 runs off 23 balls with the help of one four and three sixes. He also added 71 runs for the second wicket partnership. For Shaheens, spinners Aaliyan Mahmood, Ali Asfand and Arafat Minhas snapped a wicket each, while left-arm pacer Sajjad Ali too bagged one wicket and gave away 24 runs from three overs.

In return, Shaheens managed to score for 139 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. For Shaheens, Arafat Minhas coming to bat at number six, top-scored for his side with a 30-ball 41, smashing two fours and as many sixes. Muhammad Irfan Khan scored 35-ball 24 runs hitting one four while Shamyl Hussain struck 23 runs off 19 balls that included three fours. For NT Strike, Brodie Symons was the most successful bowler taking three wickets for 16 in three overs.

Pakistan Shaheens will now feature in two 50-over matches on the tour. They will play Papua New Guinea on Tuesday (August 8) and the next day (August 9), they will play Northern Territory Strike before returning home. Pakistan Shaheens squad for two 50-over matches includes Rohail Nazir (capt), Aaliyan Mahmood, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Basit Ali, Faisal Akram, Sajjad Ali, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Shawaiz Irfan, Syed Zeeshan Zameer and Wahaj Riaz.