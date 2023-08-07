Monday, August 07, 2023
Online admissions to Intermediate classes start

Staff Reporter
August 07, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE   -  Online applications for ad­mission to Intermediate pro­grammes in more than 750 public colleges of Punjab have opened through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS). On the Punjab gov­ernment directions, the Pun­jab Information Technology Board (PITB) has developed the Online College Admis­sions System (OCAS), PITB sources told APP on Sunday. The aspiring candidates from Punjab only need to enter their Matriculation Roll Num­ber, BISE and Year of passing to apply for Intermediate-lev­el admissions.

Staff Reporter

