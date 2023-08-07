Over a dozen PTI workers booked for staging protest against Imran’s arrest

LAHORE - A case has been registered in Lahore against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activ­ists for protesting outside Zaman Park against the arrest of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, according to the de­tails thirteen persons have been named in the FIR. The agitators were accused of snatching the rifle from the officials and threatening the police officials. PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested by La­hore police from Zaman Park Lahore after his conviction in the Tosha Khana case on Saturday. A case has been lodged under the plaintiff of Inspector Rehan at Race Course Police Station against PTI activists on the charge of resisting at the time of Imran Khan arrest on Saturday. The registered FIR states that when the police arrived to arrest PTI chairman, the PTI activists present on the scene tried to restrain the police from arrest­ing PTI chief. The agitators raised anti-government slogans and threatened police officials with dire consequences, the FIR said. According to the FIR, the named accused snatched the rifle from the officers and threatened the police. Thirteen persons including Ali Zia and Owais Khan have been named in the case. It was necessary to mention here that a small faction of lawyers also pro­tested against the arrest of Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Satur­day. The lawyers entered the residence of the former prime minister, amid the presence of police contingent. Before and after the arrest of Imran Khan, the roads leading to Imran Khan Zaman Park’s residence were also closed for all kind of traffic. Chairman PTI Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday and was transferred to Attock Jail, where he spent the first night in the ‘C Class’ barracks. Meanwhile, according to media reports tight security measures were ensured outside and around the jail throughout the night as the area around the prison was declared a red zone and the DPO also banned media coverage within the proximity of the prison.