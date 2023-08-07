Monday, August 07, 2023
Pak-China friendship is rock-solid, reiterate Wang, Bilawal

Agencies
August 07, 2023
International, Newspaper

BEIJING   -   China is willing to work with Pakistan to achieve more practical results in building the China-Paki­stan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and support Pa­kistan’s sustainable development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday. In a telephonic talk with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commit­tee, said that the iron-clad friendship between Chi­na and Pakistan has stood tests and is rock-solid.

No matter how the international situation and Pakistan’s domestic situation change, Chi­na will, as always, firmly support Pakistan in de­fending national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, firmly support Pakistan in maintaining unity and stability, realizing revi­talization and development, and firmly support Pakistan to play a bigger and more active role in international and regional affairs, Wang said. For his part, Bilawal said the Pakistan-China friend­ship has been passed down from generation to generation and is unshakable and full of vitality.

Pakistan appreciates China’s various support in difficult times, and is willing to work with China to continue supporting each other, promote the upgrading of the CPEC, build demonstration proj­ects of the Belt and Road cooperation, and lift the bilateral friendship to higher levels, he added

