Pak decides to send cricket team to India for ICC WC

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday al­lowed its national crick­et team to proceed to India to take part in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The event is sched­uled to be held in Octo­ber this year. In a state­ment the Foreign Office said: “Pakistan has con­sistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with poli­tics. It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.” Pa­kistan believes that bi­lateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfill­ing its international sports-related obliga­tions, it added. The FO also said India refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup but the Pakistan’s decision shows its con­structive and responsi­ble approach apropos In­dia’s stubborn approach. The Pakistan govern­ment shows deep con­cerns about security of the cricket team. “We are conveying these con­cerns to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Indian authorities. We expect that full safety and security of the Paki­stan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India,” the FO said.