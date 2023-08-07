Monday, August 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak decides to send cricket team to India for ICC WC

Pak decides to send cricket team to India for ICC WC
SHAFQAT ALI
August 07, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan yesterday al­lowed its national crick­et team to proceed to India to take part in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The event is sched­uled to be held in Octo­ber this year. In a state­ment the Foreign Office said: “Pakistan has con­sistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with poli­tics. It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.” Pa­kistan believes that bi­lateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfill­ing its international sports-related obliga­tions, it added. The FO also said India refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup but the Pakistan’s decision shows its con­structive and responsi­ble approach apropos In­dia’s stubborn approach. The Pakistan govern­ment shows deep con­cerns about security of the cricket team. “We are conveying these con­cerns to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Indian authorities. We expect that full safety and security of the Paki­stan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India,” the FO said.

Royal family’s fresh blow to Prince Harry could cause unexpected damage

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1691308004.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023