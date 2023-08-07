Pak decides to send cricket team to India for ICC WC

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday allowed its national cricket team to proceed to India to take part in the ICC World Cup 2023.
The event is scheduled to be held in October this year. In a statement the Foreign Office said: “Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.” Pakistan believes that bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations, it added. The FO also said India refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup but the Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach apropos India’s stubborn approach. The Pakistan government shows deep concerns about security of the cricket team. “We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Indian authorities. We expect that full safety and security of the Pakistan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India,” the FO said.