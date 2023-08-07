Monday, August 07, 2023
Pakistan and Japan battle to a 3-3 draw in Asian Champions Trophy

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 07, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Pakistan and Japan fought to an electrifying 3-3 draw, showcasing their prowess on the field. Despite Pakistan’s winless streak in the tournament, their never-give-up spirit led to an exhilarating last-minute equalizer in a captivating encounter at the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, India. 
Abdul Rana set the tone for Pakistan with an early goal in the 9th minute, but Japan responded swiftly with Seren Tanaka finding the net. In the second quarter, Muhammad Sufyan Khan’s impressive strike gave Pakistan a 2-1 lead going into halftime. 
The third quarter brought more excitement as Japan executed a brilliant counter-attack, leading to a goal by Kato, followed by Masaki Ohashi’s rebound goal. With the scoreline against them, Pakistan rallied and Sufyan Khan once again proved his mettle by equalizing with just five minutes remaining, leveling the score at 3-3. 
Prior to this match, Pakistan had drawn 1-1 against Korea and suffered a 3-1 loss to Malaysia. Both Pakistan and India have a strong history in the Asian Champions Trophy, each winning the title thrice, making them the most successful teams in the event. The round-robin stage will see each of the six teams playing five matches, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals. The tournament’s final is scheduled for August 12, following the last four matches on August 11. 

