Pakistan can become developed nation through digitalisation: Governor

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that in order to rank Pakistan among the developed nations of the world, we should have to adapt to the digital age. He said this while addressing a seminar titled “Digital Business” held here at the Baharia Auditorium. He said that organising activities and providing awareness regarding digital businesses was a better step. The governor said that in the future, most of the marketing activities will be converted into digital marketing.

Kamran Tessori said that technology was developing rapidly all over the world and in every few weeks a new technology supersedes the existing one.

Awareness of modern technology has become essential otherwise we will be left far behind in the digital revolution, Sindh Governor said, adding that the “Artificial Intelligence” was showing its essence all over the world and e-commerce has facilitated online business. He said that marketing has been digitalized and the social media has now become the field of marketing. Governor said there is no greater weapon than knowledge and we can join the developed nations only through it. Governor also distributed shields among the participants of the seminar.

Sindh Governor, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori in Karachi on Sunday and discussed bilateral relations and promotion of trade and investment between two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor said Pak-Ethiopian relations span over decades which have further increased with launch of Ethiopian Airlines. He stressed need for exchange of delegations between two countries in different sectors. The visiting ambassador expressed that his country wants increase in bilateral trade between two countries.