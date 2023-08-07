Monday, August 07, 2023
Parts of KP again shaken by quake

Agencies
August 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Another quake of mild intensity hit several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early Sunday morning after the trem­ors shook several parts of Punjab and KP a day before. The quake hit Bajaur, Upper and Lower Dir, Chitral and Kurram areas. The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at a magni­tude of 5.4 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre located in the Hindukush mountain range at a depth of 186 kilo­metres beneath the surface. There was no loss of life or property reported so far. However, people got panicked and came out of their homes reciting Kali­ma-e-Tayyaba. Only Saturday, the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and parts of KP and Punjab were jolted by an earthquake, which, according to the Seismological Centre, was mea­sured on the Richter scale at 5.8.

