Parts of KP again shaken by quake

PESHAWAR - Another quake of mild intensity hit several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early Sunday morning after the tremors shook several parts of Punjab and KP a day before. The quake hit Bajaur, Upper and Lower Dir, Chitral and Kurram areas. The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre located in the Hindukush mountain range at a depth of 186 kilometres beneath the surface. There was no loss of life or property reported so far. However, people got panicked and came out of their homes reciting Kalima-e-Tayyaba. Only Saturday, the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and parts of KP and Punjab were jolted by an earthquake, which, according to the Seismological Centre, was measured on the Richter scale at 5.8.