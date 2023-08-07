Monday, August 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
August 07, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“Humanity has advanced, when it has advanced, not because it has been sober, responsible, and cautious, but because it has been playful, rebellious, and immature.”
–Tom Robbins

The Viking Runestones are ancient stones that bear inscriptions of runic writing, found across Scandinavia. Dating back to the Viking Age, these runestones offer valuable insights into Norse culture, history, and mythology. These inscriptions, often commemorating individuals or events, provide details about Viking expeditions, conflicts, and religious beliefs. The Viking Runestones serve as a tangible link to the Viking era, allowing researchers to study the language, customs, and artistic styles of this fascinating civilisation. Today, the runestones stand as historical artifacts, preserving the legacy of the Vikings and offering a glimpse into their world for historians, archaeologists, and enthusiasts alike.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1691308004.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023