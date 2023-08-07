Paving the Path to a Sustainable Future

In an era defined by the urgent need for environmental preservation, sustainability has emerged as the beacon guiding businesses toward a brighter and more resilient future. Philip Morris Pakistan Limited (PMPKL), a subsidiary of Philip Morris International (PMI), recognizes its pivotal role in this transformative narrative. With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, PMPKL is leading the charge in redefining the sustainability landscape of Pakistan, championing environmental stewardship, and nurturing a thriving ecosystem for generations to come.

Today’s environmental challenges demand immediate and concerted action, as the stakes continue to rise higher than ever. Sustainability has transcended mere corporate responsibility—it has become an ethical imperative, compelling businesses to rethink their practices and forge a symbiotic relationship with the environment. In such times, PMPKL stands tall, recognizing the imperatives of our time and harnessing sustainability as a catalyst for profound change.

At the heart of PMI’s sustainability endeavours lies the understanding that true change emerges from a comprehensive understanding of the world we inhabit. PMI's Integrated Mega Trends Report provides the compass guiding businesses through the intricate web of social, economic, and technological shifts that shape our planet. Inequality, technological progress, healthier lifestyles, climate and nature urgency, and the erosion of trust are the fundamental forces shaping our collective future. PMPKL heeds their call, seizing opportunities and confronting challenges head-on, armed with a vision for a sustainable Pakistan.

For seven resolute years, PMI has orchestrated a harmonious ensemble of innovation and commitment, steadfast in its pursuit of a smoke-free future. However, sustainability is more than a shield—it is a tapestry woven into the very fabric of PMI’s operations. Guided by a spirit of purpose and impact, sustainability permeates every facet of the company's existence, creating a virtuous cycle of growth, efficiency, and societal progress.

Amidst the vibrant tapestry of Pakistan, PMPKL unfurls its banner of sustainability, catalyzing change at the grassroots level. From community development initiatives that empower the marginalized to disaster relief efforts that provide solace in times of adversity, we are a force for positive transformation. It intertwines sustainable practices with the core values of inclusivity, compassion, and resilience, creating a ripple effect that echoes throughout the nation.

PMPKL's Skills Training Program is a testament to its commitment to harnessing the potential of Pakistan's youth. By providing comprehensive training in essential skills such as cloth weaving and electrician training to adolescent children aged 15-17, we pave the way for economic empowerment and social mobility. This transformative initiative triggers a wave of change, fostering sustainable communities and nurturing future leaders.

In the fight against child labor, PMPKL stands unwavering, resolute in its mission to eradicate this plight. Through specialized mechanisms and the provision of machinery to farmers, we have virtually eliminated children's involvement in the leaf production process. With a remarkable reduction to a mere 0.2%—a staggering achievement surpassing the initial 2% target for 2022—PMPKL champions the cause of a childhood liberated from exploitation.

A harmonious symphony of sustainability resonates within PMPKL's own walls, as the company places employee well-being at the heart of its operations. Through initiatives like the Own Your Career campaign and the Make Your Comeback program, it empowers its employees, offering learning opportunities and unwavering support. The company strives to create a fair and inclusive workplace, offering extensive benefits that include a comprehensive medical plan and child care support.

As Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited traverses the path of sustainability, it unites communities and preserves our planet. The crescendo of transformation directed by PMPKL resounds with purpose, resonating with the urgent need to forge a sustainable future. Together, let us join hands, empowered by innovation and guided by compassion, as we bring about change that cherishes our environment, nurtures our communities, and leaves an indelible mark for generations to come.