PDMA issues alert for increase in water level in Punjab rivers

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab on Monday issued an alert for continuous increase in the water level in rivers of the province.

According to the spokesperson of PDMA, there is a low-level flood in the Indus River at Tarbela and Chashma.

2,44,000 cusecs of water is passing from Tarbela. Inflow of water in Chashma head is 2,71324 cusecs and discharge is 2,56,124 cusecs. A rise in water level has also been recorded in Jhelum River at Mangla.

A PDMA spokesperson said that there was a low level flood at Islam Head in Sutlej River.

He said 62,751 cubic meters of water was passing through the place of Islam. The flow of water in the river Ravi was normal. An increase in water level was being seen in ChenabRiver at Marala, Khanki and Trimu.

According to PDMA, rains would continue till August 7 in the upper reaches of all major rivers. In the second week of August rains are likely to reduce, urban areas should take precautionary measures against floods and monsoons.

In this regard, DG PDMA Imran Qureshi said that citizens should stay away from mud walls and roofs during rains. He also asked people to stay away from power lines and poles. Qureshi said people should avoid unnecessary travel near rivers.