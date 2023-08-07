PPP will take a stand if elections delayed: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah Sunday expressed hope that Pakistan Mus­lim League-N will take the country in the right di­rection and elections would take place on time in accordance with the constitution as PPP will stand if polls will be delayed. “Election should be held under the code of conduct as economic stability hinges on political stability”, he said while talking to a private news channel. “PPP truly believes in timely and transparent elections which would be better for the country and its stability,” he added.

Replying to a question about the progress in the appointment of the caretaker setup, he explained that it was important to follow the Constitution, adding, almost all parties are included in the com­mittee. They have finalized five names at a com­mittee level, not the leadership level,” he added.

He said that the PM candidate should be indepen­dent, adding, a candidate should not be an active member of any party nor be a major leader of any party. He also appreciated PM Shahbaz Sharif and the way he took all his allied parties along, adding, he also hoped that now it’s all responsibility of PML-N to take wise decisions for the caretaker of set up and timely elections for the smooth system of state affairs.