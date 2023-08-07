Monday, August 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPP will take a stand if elections delayed: Khursheed Shah

PPP will take a stand if elections delayed: Khursheed Shah
Agencies
August 07, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah Sunday expressed hope that Pakistan Mus­lim League-N will take the country in the right di­rection and elections would take place on time in accordance with the constitution as PPP will stand if polls will be delayed. “Election should be held under the code of conduct as economic stability hinges on political stability”, he said while talking to a private news channel. “PPP truly believes in timely and transparent elections which would be better for the country and its stability,” he added.

Replying to a question about the progress in the appointment of the caretaker setup, he explained that it was important to follow the Constitution, adding, almost all parties are included in the com­mittee. They have finalized five names at a com­mittee level, not the leadership level,” he added.

Royal family’s fresh blow to Prince Harry could cause unexpected damage

He said that the PM candidate should be indepen­dent, adding, a candidate should not be an active member of any party nor be a major leader of any party. He also appreciated PM Shahbaz Sharif and the way he took all his allied parties along, adding, he also hoped that now it’s all responsibility of PML-N to take wise decisions for the caretaker of set up and timely elections for the smooth system of state affairs.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1691308004.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023