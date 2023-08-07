Monday, August 07, 2023
Punjab police arrest over 100 POs with Interpol help

IGP says Punjab Police completes century of arrest of POs with cooperation of international police

Our Staff Reporter
August 07, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Inspector General Police (IGP) Pun­jab Dr Usman Anwar said on Sunday said that 103 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) had been arrested from dif­ferent countries including America, Great Britain, Italy, Europe, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates in the last six months, with the help of Interpol. In a special vid­eo message, he the Punjab Police had completed a century of arrest of POs with the cooperation of the interna­tional police. He expressed special thanks to Director Interpol FIA DIG Sikandar over his cooperation in ar­resting the fugitives abroad. The IGP said that international coordination, integrated border management, face trace technology were also being used for arrest of fugitives abroad. He said that with the cooperation of Interpol, all legal requirements, in­cluding the issuance of red notices, the culprits had been brought back to Pakistan.

