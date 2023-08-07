Punjab, Uzbekistan agree to boost cooperation in agri, industrial sectors

Lahore - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday reached Tashkent on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan where he met Agriculture Minister Dr Aziz Voitov to explore opportunities of cooperation in different sectors. During the meeting, they agreed to enhance cooperation between Punjab and Uzbekistan in the agricultural sector, with a focus on cotton production and digitalization. It was decided that the coordination between the governments of Punjab and Uzbekistan will be further strengthened to increase collaboration in agriculture, and necessary steps will be taken with Uzbekistan’s support to digitize the agricultural sector in Punjab.

The CM told the Uzbek minister that Punjab government will utilize Uzbekistan’s 9-point agenda under the 10-year program of agricultural development to drive progress. In line with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s directions, a team comprising the Chief Secretary and the Secretary of Agriculture was formed to foster cooperation between Punjab and Uzbekistan in the agricultural sector. This team will take steps to benefit from Uzbekistan’s experience in the agricultural revolution. During the meeting, top officials from Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector briefed the Punjab government delegation about the successful measures undertaken in Uzbekistan’s agricultural revolution. They emphasized that Uzbekistan’s economy was strengthened through the 9-point agenda, and the development of agriculture played a crucial role in transforming the country’s destiny.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his re-election and the important constitutional reforms in Uzbekistan. He emphasized the unity between Pakistan’s political and military leadership in driving sustainable agricultural development. The Punjab government aims to leverage Uzbekistan’s expertise and experience to achieve higher production in the agricultural sector, particularly in cotton production. The visit to Uzbekistan is not only beneficial for Punjab’s farmers but also seeks to boost overall agricultural production, CM added.

The Uzbek Minister of Agriculture expressed full willingness to cooperate with the Punjab government, especially in cotton production. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership has already led to a significant increase in the area under cotton cultivation in Punjab.

Additionally, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Textiles and Garments Industry, Mr Ilkhom Khaydarov, in Tashkent. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Punjab government and Uzbekistan in the textile and garments industry. It was decided to establish a joint committee to promote bilateral collaboration in this sector. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted Pakistan’s vast potential in the textile industry and emphasized that both countries can become a textile hub in the region through mutual cooperation and trade. With joint efforts, the textile sector can reach new heights. The Uzbek Minister of Textiles and Garments Industry hosted a lunch in honour of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his delegation.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Chief Secretary Punjab, Major General Shahid, Agriculture Secretary Punjab, APTMA central leaders Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahidstar, Naseerullah Khan, Commissioners of Bahawalpur, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan were also present on this occasion. Earlier, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, for a 2-day visit and received a warm welcome.

CM reviews progress on Akbar Chowk flyover

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday visited the Akbar Chowk (Square) Flyovers project and assessed the progress of construction activities late on Saturday night. The CM inspected the ongoing construction work, including the carpeted road. He urged the workers to expedite their efforts, emphasizing the use of additional resources and machinery to compensate for any delays caused by the rain. The completion of the project is of paramount importance to facilitate citizens, and thus, Mohsin Naqvi stressed the need for its prompt execution.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the construction process, special arrangements were directed by Mohsin Naqvi. Once the Akbar Chowk project is finished, it is expected to ease daily commuting for millions of vehicles, permanently resolving traffic congestion. The preservation of trees is also being ensured throughout the project.

Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Mohammad Ali Randhava, along with Chief Engineer LDA and contractors, provided a briefing on the project’s progress. The CM was informed that the preliminary work on the Akbar Chowk Flyovers had been completed, and sixteen out of sixty-six girders of flyovers were fully constructed, while work on others was progressing rapidly. Additionally, asphalt work on the roads beneath the flyovers was underway. Three out of nine U-turns have been completed so far. CCPO Lahore was also present during the visit. CM expresses sorrow over Hazara express accident

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday expressed profound sorrow and regret over the tragic loss of lives in the Hazara Express accident near Nawab Shah. He extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the grieving families of the deceased. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was deeply shocked by the reported accident in Tashkent, which resulted in the loss of precious human.