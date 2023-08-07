Rain with wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD - Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, east and northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twenty-four hours. Heavyfalls may also occur at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and Kashmir during the forecast period. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Sunday morning. Islamabad and Muzafarabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta and Gilgit twenty-three and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.