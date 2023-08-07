Rain with wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD - Rain with wind and thunder­shower is expected in Kash­mir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, east and northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twenty-four hours. Heavyfalls may also occur at few places in up­per Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and Kashmir during the forecast period. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Sunday morning. Islamabad and Mu­zafarabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Pe­shawar twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta and Gil­git twenty-three and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.